Drummond (calf) registered 28 points (11-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-11 FT), 17 boards, three blocks and one assist across 33 minutes Sunday in the Cavaliers' 132-129 overtime victory over the Spurs.

The monstrous double-double to go with the blocks was right on par with what Drummond was routinely offering as a member of the Pistons earlier this season. Though his calf didn't appear to be bothering him, Drummond didn't push past 30 minutes until the extra period, which isn't the most encouraging sign given that top backup Tristan Thompson (eye) exited in the first half and didn't return. If Thompson is back in action for the Cavs' next game Tuesday in Chicago, Drummond could be looking at more of a split of the minutes at center. In his five games with the Cavs in which Thompson was fully healthy, Drummond has averaged 12.8 points, 10.4 boards, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 24.4 minutes.