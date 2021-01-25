Drummond recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 18 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Cavaliers.

Drummond failed to record a double-double just for the second time this season, though that can be attributed to the fact he logged a season-low 18 minutes in a game that was already a blowout in the first quarter. Drummond is one of the best players in the league when it comes to racking up stats on both ends of the court, however, and he should be in line to deliver a bounce-back performance Monday against the Lakers.