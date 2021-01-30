Drummond recorded four points (2-7 FG), 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks over 24 minutes in Friday's 102-81 loss to the Knicks.

Drummond had his worst scoring total of the season Friday, but he remained dominant on the boards. He's now brought in at least 15 rebounds in four of the past five contests, and he was a solid contributor on both ends of the ball Friday during a game in which the Cavaliers struggled to generate much production as a team.