Drummond scored two points (1-3 FG) while adding five rebounds, two steals and a block in 14 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 preseason win over the Pacers.

The veteran center saw a small workload to begin the preseason, as the Cavs want to make sure Drummond is healthy to begin his first full campaign with Cleveland. It still remains to be seen how effectively he'll mesh with Kevin Love in the frontcourt, but it's hard to imagine a scenario in which a healthy Drummond isn't once again a nightly double-double threat and among the league leaders in rebounding.