Drummond went for 23 points (9-24 FG, 5-8 FT), 16 rebounds, five steals, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 122-107 win over the Pistons.

Though he's been below 30 minutes in each of his five games since the newly acquired Jarrett Allen debuted for the Cavaliers, Drummond has been able to stave off a downturn in his fantasy value by turning into a usage monster. He's sported usage rates above 28 percent in each of those contests, including a season-high 47.3 percent mark in Wednesday's contest. Unfortunately for Drummond, he's shooting a substandard 47.5 percent from the field in those five games, so he hasn't been especially productive from a real-life standpoint. The Cavaliers probably won't be inclined to continue force-feeding paint touches to a big man that will likely be playing elsewhere in 2020-21, so fantasy managers should view Drummond's steady production of late as a means of selling high on him in a trade.