Drummond recorded just four points (2-7 FG), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes Wednesday during the Cavaliers' 133-95 loss to the Nuggets.

Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff reduced minutes for all of his starters with Denver racing off to a big lead early and never letting up, but Drummond's playing time was squeezed more severely than the other four members of the top unit. Heading into Wednesday, Drummond was already beginning to feel the effects of the addition of the Jarrett Allen, who started alongside Drummond for the second straight game after previously serving as the backup center. It's unclear how long Bickerstaff might stick with the ultra-big starting frontcourt, but whether Allen is backing him up or playing alongside him, Drummond's production figures to suffer.