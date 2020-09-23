Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Wednesday that Drummond wouldn't join the team for its in-market minicamp this month due to a "personal situation," Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

So long as Drummond is able to complete his normal offseason conditioning work at home, his absence from the minicamp shouldn't affect his readiness for the Cavaliers' 2020-21 training camp, which may not begin until December or January. Already on the books for the upcoming season after informing the Cavaliers he would exercise his $28.75 million player option, Drummond should open the season as Cleveland's starting center. After coming over in a deal with Detroit at the trade deadline, Drummond appeared in eight games for Cleveland and averaged 17.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals in 28.3 minutes per contest.