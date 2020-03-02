Play

Drummond (calf) will not play Monday against the Jazz, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.

As expected, Drummond will miss Monday's game after aggravating the calf injury that forced him to miss a pair of games at the end of February. With both Drummond and Tristan Thompson (knee) unavailable, Kevin Love and Larry Nance will start at center and power forward, respectively.

More News
Our Latest Stories