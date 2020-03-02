Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Officially out Monday
Drummond (calf) will not play Monday against the Jazz, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
As expected, Drummond will miss Monday's game after aggravating the calf injury that forced him to miss a pair of games at the end of February. With both Drummond and Tristan Thompson (knee) unavailable, Kevin Love and Larry Nance will start at center and power forward, respectively.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...