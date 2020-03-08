Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: On track to play Sunday
Drummond (calf) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Drummond has been sidelined the past three games with a strained left calf, but his probable listing for Sunday implies that he may have been a candidate to play in Saturday's 104-102 loss to the Nuggets had it not been the front end of a back-to-back set. The 26-year-old should reclaim his usual spot on the top unit Sunday, but he may be in store for a split of the minutes at center with Tristan Thompson.
