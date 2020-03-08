Drummond (calf) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Drummond has been sidelined the past three games with a strained left calf, but his probable listing for Sunday implies that he may have been a candidate to play in Saturday's 104-102 loss to the Nuggets had it not been the front end of a back-to-back set. The 26-year-old should reclaim his usual spot on the top unit Sunday, but he may be in store for a split of the minutes at center with Tristan Thompson.