Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Out again Wednesday
Drummond (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
The 26-year-old will now miss his second straight game due to a left calf strain. Drummond's next chance to return will be Saturday against the Nuggets. Tristan Thompson (knee) or Larry Nance will likely get a start depending on the former's status on Wednesday.
