Drummond is out for Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Drummond has no injury listed, so he's likely just getting some rest before Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hornets. In three preseason appearances, the center averaged 12.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 19.5 minutes.