Drummond will be rested for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

The Cavs are on the front-end of a back-to-back set, so it looks like they're simply giving Drummond a night off before heading to Golden State on Monday. Drummond's minutes have declined sharply over the last two games, though foul trouble and blowout scenarios were a contributing factor. Expect Jarrett Allen to make a larger impact Sunday in Drummond's absence.