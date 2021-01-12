Drummond registered 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 101-91 loss against the Grizzlies.

Drummond has been an absolute double-double machine this season, reaching that feat in every single game he's played thus far. Drummond might have ended a two-game stretch with at least 20 points, but he has grabbed at least 14 boards in all but three contests. Drummond should remain a reliable fantasy asset across all formats due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet with ease, but his scoring numbers might decrease a bit when players such as Collin Sexton (ankle) and Darius Garland (shoulder) are able to return to the court.