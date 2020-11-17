Drummond exercised his $28.7 million player option for the upcoming season Tuesday, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Drummond won't get to test his value on the free agent market just yet but will be able to do so next season. It was reported back in June that this was the center's plan, so it's no surprise to see him go through with it now. He'll head into his first full season in Cleveland after playing just eight games for them between his trade from Detroit and the season being shut down in March.