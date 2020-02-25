Drummond accumulated 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block across 24 minutes during Monday's 125-119 victory over the Heat.

Over the past four contests, Drummond is averaging just 23.3 minutes, resulting in 11.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 steal and 1.0 assist. His reduction in playing time since joining the Cavaliers is a major blow to fantasy owners who have come to expect league-leading rebound numbers from Drummond, not to mention nearly 20 points per game. It's unclear what the Cavaliers' motivation is for keeping Drummond's minutes so low, but there's no indication it will change anytime soon unless Tristan Thompson gets bought out.