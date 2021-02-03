Drummond (back) will play Wednesday against the Clippers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
After a one-game absence, Drummond will return to the court. He'll likely start, and in that case, Jarrett Allen would come off the bench.
