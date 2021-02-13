Drummond had just eight points (3-9 FG, 2-3 FT) and five rebounds in 17 minutes Friday night against Portland.

The game was a 21-point blowout at halftime, so that was a contributing factor to Drummond's reduced workload. The Cavs were also blown out by Denver on Wednesday, and Drummond saw just 16 minutes of action in that contest. Needless to say, it's been a tough two-game stretch for his fantasy managers, but going forward Drummond's minutes should rise, assuming the Cavs can avoid falling into massive first-half deficits.