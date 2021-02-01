Drummond totaled 25 points (9-18 FG, 7-10 FT), 22 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one blocked shot in a loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

Drummond continued his monstrous season-long effort on the glass Sunday, pulling down 22 boards en route to his third 20-20 game of the campaign. The center also led Cleveland in scoring in the contest and tied for second on the team with four assists. Drummond is putting together a standout campaign in his first full season with Cleveland, leading the league with 15.1 rebounds per contest and averaging a career-high 18.5 points to go along with 1.4 blocks and 1.6 steals.