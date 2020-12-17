Drummond scored 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-4 FT), had 14 rebounds, and five assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 preseason loss to the Knicks.
Drummond posted a double-double, leading the Cavs in both points and rebounds in his 21 minutes on the court. The center has the role to himself after Tristan Thompson departed for Boston in the offseason and is the likely focal point of the roster, albeit on a Cleveland team that is expected to be poor.
