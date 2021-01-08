Drummond put up 22 points (9-20 FG, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks during 37 minutes of Thursday's 94-90 win over Memphis.

Drummond had not failed to secure a double-double in any game this season and kept the streak in tact Thursday. The one downside for him on the evening was his six turnovers, a season high.

