Drummond put up 22 points (9-20 FG, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks during 37 minutes of Thursday's 94-90 win over Memphis.
Drummond had not failed to secure a double-double in any game this season and kept the streak in tact Thursday. The one downside for him on the evening was his six turnovers, a season high.
