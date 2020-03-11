Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Posts well-rounded stat line
Drummond dropped 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Bulls.
In his last game, Drummond returned from a three-game absence due to a calf issue, and dropped 28 points, 17 boards and three blocks, guiding the Cavaliers to a victory over the Spurs. This game, while not quite as dominant, was still a solid outing for the 26-year old, as he produced a full stat line against the Bulls' young frontcourt. Dealing with some sidelining since joining the Cavs, Drummond has tumbled down the rankings a bit recently, but, assuming he stays healthy and on the court, he should bounce back down the stretch - even in a potentially crowded frontcourt.
