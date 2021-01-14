Drummond (Achilles) is probable for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Drummond missed Tuesday's loss to the Jazz due to a bruised right Achilles, but he'll likely be back in action Friday. His role could be diminished in the near future due to the acquisition of Jarrett Allen from the Nets.
