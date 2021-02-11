Drummond recorded four points (2-7 FG), six rebounds, one assist and one steal through 16 minutes in the 133-95 loss to Denver on Wednesday.

Drummond is starting to feel the effects of the Jarrett Allen trade and it is not ideal. The center was the main big this season prior to the Allen trade and now that Allen has entered the starting rotation, his production is starting to take a hit. Until there is more data to make a better analysis, tread lightly with Drummond.