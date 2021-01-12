Drummond is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to a bruised right Achilles.

The issue doesn't look to be anything serious, but the Cavs could exercise some caution with the big man on the second half of a back-to-back set. Drummond registered his 11th double-double in as many games Monday night against Memphis, finishing with 19 points, 14 boards, three assists, one steal and two blocks.