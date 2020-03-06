Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Questionable Saturday vs. Nuggets
Drummond (calf) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Nuggets.
A strained left calf has kept Drummond out over the past two days, though he may be able to make a return Saturday. More information could arrive following the Cavaliers' morning shootaround.
