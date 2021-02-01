Drummond is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves due to lower back soreness, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old put up 25 points and 22 rebounds during Monday's matchup with Minnesota, but he apparently tweaked his back during the contest. Jarrett Allen and JaVale McGee are likely to have increased roles in the rematch should Drummond be limited or unavailable.