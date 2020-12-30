Drummond scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-10 FT) to go along with 17 rebounds, two assists, three steals and six blocks across 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Knicks.

Drummond continued his dominance on the glass, and has now accrued more than 14 rebounds in every contest this season. He further impressed on the defensive end of the floor by recording six blocks for the first time since December 20, 2019. Drummond has also picked it up offensively of late, shooting a combined 18-31 from the field in his last two games after beginning the season 14-39.