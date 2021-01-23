Drummond recorded 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in a 125-113 win Friday versus Brooklyn.

After playing his previous 12 games unscathed, Drummond averaged 26.5 minutes in the Cavs' previous two-game set. Jarrett Allen played both games and soaked up some significant playing time. Drummond will have to get acclimated to his younger counterpart, but the performance he provided Friday is a promising sign so far.