Drummond totaled 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 FT), 14 rebounds, three steals, two blocked shots and two assists across 36 minutes in Monday's 119-113 loss to the Suns.

Drummond held his own opposite Deandre Ayton in the narrow loss. The Cavaliers are beset by frontcourt injuries, and Drummond's imposing presence has helped the team through a rough patch without Kevin Love and Larry Nance. Drummond's superior rebounding totals make him an elite option at the center position, and the acquisition of Jarrett Allen is helping to bolster Cleveland's success inside.