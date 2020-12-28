Drummond compiled 24 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots across 26 minutes in Sunday's 118-94 win over the Sixers.
The Cavaliers are the surprise team of the first week, going 3-0 to begin the regular season. Drummond is a key ingredient to their success, and he's carrying a full load with Kevin Love still struggling with an injury. With or without Love, Drummond will continue to be an excellent source for rebounds and points moving forward.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Scores 23 in return to Detroit•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in opener•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Out for preseason finale•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Posts double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Fills box score•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Makes cameo to open preseason•