Drummond compiled 24 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots across 26 minutes in Sunday's 118-94 win over the Sixers.

The Cavaliers are the surprise team of the first week, going 3-0 to begin the regular season. Drummond is a key ingredient to their success, and he's carrying a full load with Kevin Love still struggling with an injury. With or without Love, Drummond will continue to be an excellent source for rebounds and points moving forward.