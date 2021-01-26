Drummond scored 25 points (11-21 FG, 3-3 FT) and grabbed 17 rebounds across 28 minutes in a loss to the Lakers on Monday.

Drummond was limited to 18 minutes in his previous contest but logged 28 minutes Monday and was Cleveland's leading scorer and rebounder in the narrow loss. The Cavaliers' recent trade for Jarrett Allen has predictably cut into Drummond's playing time, but the latter has nonetheless turned in a pair of double-doubles in four games since Allen's debut. It's reasonable to turn down expectations for Drummond a notch given his increased competition for playing time, but the big man should continue to be a reliable source of rebounds, blocked shots and double-digit scoring.