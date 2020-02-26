Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Ruled out Wednesday
Drummond (calf) will not play Wednesday against the 76ers.
Drummond is nursing a strained left calf and will miss at least Wednesday's game against Philadelphia as a result. In his absence, the Cavaliers will likely lean more heavily on a combination of Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance. Drummond's next chance to play will come Friday in New Orleans.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Playing time remains reduced•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Double-double in win•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Drains two triples in debut•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Will start in Cavs debut•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Will debut Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Sent to Cavs•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...