Drummond scored 23 points (7-21 FG, 0-2 3PT, 9-14 FT) to go along with 16 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks across 44 minutes in Saturday's 128-119 double-overtime win over Detroit.

Drummond started slow in the first two quarters, scoring just five points but still made his presence felt on defense with three steals and two blocks in the opening half. The center, who was often labeled as a late-game liability due to poor free-throw percentages throughout his career, shot 6-of-8 from the line in the fourth quarter and helped send the game to overtime. Drummond will likely see more time on the court in close-game situations with improved free-throw shooting as the season moves forward