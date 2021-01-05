Drummond dropped 10 points (5-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and added 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in the 103-83 loss to the Magic.

Drummond struggled to get much of anything going from the field for much of the season, shooting under 40 percent in four of his first seven games this season. While the 10 points are a season-low, Monday's performance also marks the third consecutive game in which he has failed to score at least 15 points. On the plus side, he has recorded a double-double in all seven games.