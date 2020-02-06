Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Sent to Cavs

The Pistons agreed to trade Drummond to the Cavaliers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The exact return isn't yet known, though Kevin O'Connor of TheRinger.com reports that Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick will be headed back to Detroit. Drummond, who has a $28.75 million player option for 2020-21, is averaging 17.8 points, 15.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks in 33.8 minutes per game this season. He should immediately take over as Cleveland's starting center, with Tristan Thompson presumably shifting to a reserve role in the event he isn't traded prior to Thursday's deadline. He'll likely make his Cavaliers debut Sunday versus the Clippers.