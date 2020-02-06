Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Sent to Cavs
The Pistons agreed to trade Drummond to the Cavaliers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The exact return isn't yet known, though Kevin O'Connor of TheRinger.com reports that Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick will be headed back to Detroit. Drummond, who has a $28.75 million player option for 2020-21, is averaging 17.8 points, 15.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks in 33.8 minutes per game this season. He should immediately take over as Cleveland's starting center, with Tristan Thompson presumably shifting to a reserve role in the event he isn't traded prior to Thursday's deadline. He'll likely make his Cavaliers debut Sunday versus the Clippers.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Fifth straight double-double•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another big double-double•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Fouls out in win over Denver•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Massive night on glass•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another double-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will play Wednesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...