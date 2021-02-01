Drummond (back) won't play Monday against the Timberwolves, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.
Drummond was added to the injury report with lower back soreness earlier in the day and was considered questionable, but he won't be available for Monday's contest. Jarrett Allen and JaVale McGee should handle the work at center in his absence.
