Drummond (Achilles) won't play Tuesday against the Jazz, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The 27-year-old was considered a game-time decision but won't be available for Tuesday's contest. JaVale McGee and Thon Maker are poised to handle the work at center in Drummond's absence.
