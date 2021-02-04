Drummond contributed 13 points (4-14 FG, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes in the Cavaliers' 121-99 Wednesday night loss to the Clippers.

Returning to his starter role after missing Monday's contest with a back injury, Drummond had an ineffecient and uncharacteristically quiet night. It was his first game playing over 20 minutes while recording less than seven rebounds, with five matching his season-low. It won't get easier for Drummond and the Cavs, with games versus Milwaukee Friday and Saturday.