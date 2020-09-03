Drummond underwent LASIK eye surgery on Wednesday, per his verified Twitter account.
There isn't much here that could be relevant for fantasy, unless Drummond wasn't wearing contacts when he played. Even if that's the case, it's unlikely to turn him into a proficient three-point shooter, or even free-throw shooter, overnight.
