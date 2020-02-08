Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Will debut Sunday
Drummond (not injury related) will make his Cavaliers debut in Sunday's game against the Clippers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
It's unclear if the newly-acquired center will take over Tristan Thompson's starting role, though he's expected to be granted a large workload regardless of if he's part of the first unit. In 49 games with Detroit earlier this season, Drummond averaged 17.8 points, 15.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks in 33.8 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Sent to Cavs•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Fifth straight double-double•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another big double-double•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Fouls out in win over Denver•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Massive night on glass•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another double-double in loss•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.