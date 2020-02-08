Drummond (not injury related) will make his Cavaliers debut in Sunday's game against the Clippers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

It's unclear if the newly-acquired center will take over Tristan Thompson's starting role, though he's expected to be granted a large workload regardless of if he's part of the first unit. In 49 games with Detroit earlier this season, Drummond averaged 17.8 points, 15.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks in 33.8 minutes per contest.