Drummond (calf) will play Saturday against the Pacers, James Rapien of 92.3 The Fan reports.

After missing two games with a calf strain, Drummond is feeling healthy enough to play. With Tristan Thompson (knee) sidelined, Drummond could see extra minutes. Over the past four games, he's averaging 11.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 23.3 minutes.