Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Will play Sunday
Drummond (calf) will play Sunday against San Antonio, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Drummond missed the last three games, but he'll be back in action Sunday and could return to the starting five. Drummond has taken on a slightly lesser role since coming to Cleveland, with his minutes typically settling in the mid-20s.
