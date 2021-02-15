The Cavaliers don't plan to play Drummond moving forward while they actively seek to move the big man ahead of the March 25 trade deadline, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Drummond was pulled from the lineup for "rest" purposes in Sunday's loss to the Clippers, and it looks as though the Cavaliers are keeping the two-time-All-Star on ice while they negotiate potential trades ahead of the deadline. It's unclear how long it may take for a trade agreement to be reached, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that Cleveland is actively engaged with Toronto regarding a deal for Drummond. For now, Drummond should be removed from lineups in weekly leagues with the hope that the Cavs are able to reach a deal in relatively short order. Jarrett Allen, meanwhile, is set to take over as the Cavaliers' full-time starter at center, while JaVale McGee settles in as the top backup.