Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Will start in Cavs debut
Drummond will start Sunday's game against the Clippers, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
As anticipated, Drummond will step right into the starting lineup, which likely means Tristan Thompson will be set for a bench role going forward. Drummond will not face a minutes restriction, per coach John Beilein.
