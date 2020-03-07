Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Won't play Saturday
Drummond (calf) is out Saturday against the Nuggets, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
Drummond will miss his third game in a row while dealing with a strained left calf. However, the Cavaliers will at least be getting Tristan Thompson (knee) and Alfonzo McKinnie (plantar fasciitis) back for Saturday's action.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Questionable Saturday vs. Nuggets•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Goes through practice Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Out again Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Officially out Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Doubtful Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Fills stat sheet in loss•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.