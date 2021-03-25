Drummond and the Cavaliers are moving toward a buyout following Thursday's trade deadline, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Cavs were hoping to fetch some value for Drummond in a trade, but with the deadline having passed, the two sides will work toward a buyout of the remaining money on his expiring contract. It's been widely speculated that Drummond will end up with the Lakers, but several teams will likely be interested in the big man, who has not played since being shut down in mid-February.