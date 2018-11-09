Cavaliers' Andrew Harrison: Inks deal with Cavaliers

Harrison has signed a two-way contract with Cleveland, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Harrison will be brought in to help at point guard following the loss of George Hill (shoulder) for the next couple of weeks. The Cavs intend to keep Harrison on the NBA roster until further notice, so he won't be on tap for an assignment to the G League's Canton Charge while he remains on the two-way deal. Harrison can spend no more than 45 days at the NBA level before the Cavaliers would have to convert his deal to a standard NBA contract or waive him.