Cavaliers' Andrew Harrison: Inks deal with Cavs

Harrison has signed a two-way contract with Cleveland, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Harrison will be brought in to help at point guard following the loss of George Hill (shoulder) for the next couple of weeks. The Cavs intend to keep Harrison on the NBA roster until further notice, and they'll have 45 days to decide whether to sign him to an NBA deal.

