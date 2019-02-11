Zizic is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks due to lower back soreness.

Zizic apparently picked up the issue over the weekend, leaving his status for Monday's game up in the air. With Tristan Thompson (foot) still sidelined, the Cavaliers could be forced to turn to Channing Frye as their backup center if Zizic can't go. Look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff.