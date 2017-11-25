Zizic was assigned to the G-League's Canton Charge to suit up for the team's game Saturday against the Long Island Nets.

Zizic has played just 22 minutes at the NBA level this season, totaling seven points, seven rebounds and four blocks. A visit to the G-League should afford him some more time on the floor, giving him valuable in-game experience.

