Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Assigned to G-League
Zizic was assigned to the G-League's Canton Charge to suit up for the team's game Saturday against the Long Island Nets.
Zizic has played just 22 minutes at the NBA level this season, totaling seven points, seven rebounds and four blocks. A visit to the G-League should afford him some more time on the floor, giving him valuable in-game experience.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Recalled from G-League•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Assigned to G-League•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: To start at center Sunday vs. Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Traded to Cleveland•
-
Celtics' Ante Zizic: Starting C for first three Summer League games•
-
Celtics' Ante Zizic: Arrives in Boston, cleared to practice•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...